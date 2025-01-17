American faces Holy Cross, looks to break 16-game skid

Holy Cross Crusaders (11-5, 4-1 Patriot) at American Eagles (0-16, 0-5 Patriot) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: American…

Holy Cross Crusaders (11-5, 4-1 Patriot) at American Eagles (0-16, 0-5 Patriot)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American heads into the matchup with Holy Cross as losers of 16 in a row.

The Eagles are 0-7 in home games. American is 0-9 against opponents over .500.

The Crusaders are 4-1 against Patriot opponents. Holy Cross has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

American averages 55.0 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 59.4 Holy Cross gives up. Holy Cross averages 62.8 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 70.6 American gives up.

The Eagles and Crusaders face off Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cecilia Kay is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Eagles.

Simone Foreman is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Crusaders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 0-10, averaging 54.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Crusaders: 8-2, averaging 62.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.