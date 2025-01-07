American faces Boston University, looks to stop road slide

American Eagles (7-8, 1-1 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (7-8, 1-1 Patriot League) Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

American Eagles (7-8, 1-1 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (7-8, 1-1 Patriot League)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American will aim to stop its three-game road skid when the Eagles play Boston University.

The Terriers have gone 4-3 at home. Boston University averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Eagles are 1-1 in conference matchups. American gives up 72.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.3 points per game.

Boston University averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 5.5 per game American allows. American has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Boston University have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael McNair averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc.

Matt Rogers is averaging 15.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

