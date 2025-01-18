American Eagles face the Holy Cross Crusaders on 16-game losing streak

Holy Cross Crusaders (11-5, 4-1 Patriot) at American Eagles (0-16, 0-5 Patriot) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: American…

Holy Cross Crusaders (11-5, 4-1 Patriot) at American Eagles (0-16, 0-5 Patriot)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American enters the matchup against Holy Cross as losers of 16 straight games.

The Eagles have gone 0-7 at home. American is 0-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Crusaders are 4-1 in Patriot play. Holy Cross is 1-0 in one-possession games.

American is shooting 34.8% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 38.7% Holy Cross allows to opponents. Holy Cross averages 62.8 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 70.6 American allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cecilia Kay is averaging 10.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Eagles.

Kaitlyn Flanagan is averaging 11 points and 5.3 assists for the Crusaders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 0-10, averaging 54.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Crusaders: 8-2, averaging 62.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points.

