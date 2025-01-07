American Eagles face the Boston University Terriers on 13-game losing streak

Boston University Terriers (7-7, 0-2 Patriot) at American Eagles (0-13, 0-2 Patriot) Washington; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: American…

Boston University Terriers (7-7, 0-2 Patriot) at American Eagles (0-13, 0-2 Patriot)

Washington; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American heads into the matchup against Boston University after losing 13 in a row.

The Eagles are 0-6 on their home court. American has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Terriers are 0-2 in conference matchups. Boston University is fifth in the Patriot scoring 26.4 points per game in the paint led by Sisi Bentley averaging 6.0.

American’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Boston University allows. Boston University averages 56.4 points per game, 14.1 fewer points than the 70.5 American allows.

The Eagles and Terriers match up Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laura Nogues is averaging 8.7 points for the Eagles.

Aoibhe Gormley is averaging 4.1 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Terriers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 0-10, averaging 55.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 56.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

