Amenhauser scores 13 and Coastal Carolina downs UL Monroe 70-51

The Associated Press

January 4, 2025, 5:07 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Noah Amenhauser scored 13 points and Coastal Carolina defeated UL Monroe 70-51 on Saturday.

Amenhauser shot 5 of 5 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line for the Chanticleers (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference). Rasheed Jones scored 12 points and added seven rebounds and five assists.

The Warhawks (4-12, 0-3) were led in scoring by Coltie Young and Jerry Ngopot, who finished with 14 points each.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

