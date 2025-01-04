Amenhauser scores 13 and Coastal Carolina downs UL Monroe 70-51

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Noah Amenhauser scored 13 points and Coastal Carolina defeated UL Monroe 70-51 on Saturday. Amenhauser shot…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Noah Amenhauser scored 13 points and Coastal Carolina defeated UL Monroe 70-51 on Saturday.

Amenhauser shot 5 of 5 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line for the Chanticleers (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference). Rasheed Jones scored 12 points and added seven rebounds and five assists.

The Warhawks (4-12, 0-3) were led in scoring by Coltie Young and Jerry Ngopot, who finished with 14 points each.

