Amarion Dickerson, Kam Woods rally Robert Morris to 73-71 victory over Oakland

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Amarion Dickerson scored 17 points and Kam Woods made 2 of 3 free throws with one second left to rally Robert Morris to a 73-71 victory over Oakland on Saturday.

Dickerson shot 6 of 9 from the field and 4 for 9 from the free-throw line for the Colonials (15-7, 7-4 Horizon League). Ryan Prather Jr. hit four 3-pointers and scored 14. Alvaro Folgueiras added 13 points. Woods totaled six points, five rebounds and four assists.

Tuburu Niavalurua led the way for the Golden Grizzlies (9-13, 6-5) with 23 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Nassim Mashhour added 14 points.

