Allen, Texas A&M-CC Islanders host the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (8-8, 3-2 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (9-6, 1-3 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte O’Keefe and UT Rio Grande Valley visit Paige Allen and Texas A&M-CC on Saturday.

The Islanders have gone 4-3 at home. Texas A&M-CC scores 65.0 points and has outscored opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Vaqueros are 3-2 against Southland opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley is 3-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Texas A&M-CC’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 4.9 per game UT Rio Grande Valley gives up. UT Rio Grande Valley scores 7.8 more points per game (62.8) than Texas A&M-CC gives up to opponents (55.0).

The Islanders and Vaqueros meet Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaeda Whitner is shooting 49.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 5.5 points.

Kade Hackerott is shooting 37.5% and averaging 13.5 points for the Vaqueros.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points per game.

Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 57.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

