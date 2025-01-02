Allen leads DePaul against Xavier after 24-point showing

DePaul Blue Demons (6-9, 1-1 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (5-8, 0-2 Big East) Cincinnati; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

DePaul Blue Demons (6-9, 1-1 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (5-8, 0-2 Big East)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul faces Xavier after Jorie Allen scored 24 points in DePaul’s 78-59 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Musketeers are 4-3 in home games. Xavier averages 17.6 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Blue Demons are 1-1 against Big East opponents. DePaul allows 69.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.0 points per game.

Xavier is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 44.3% DePaul allows to opponents. DePaul averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Xavier gives up.

The Musketeers and Blue Demons face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loren Christie is shooting 50.5% and averaging 10.7 points for the Musketeers.

Allen is averaging 19.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Blue Demons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 3-7, averaging 55.9 points, 24.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Blue Demons: 4-6, averaging 64.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

