Allen and UAPB host Alabama State

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-8) at Alabama State Hornets (2-10)

Montgomery, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB faces Alabama State after D’Arrah Allen scored 26 points in UAPB’s 70-62 loss to the UTEP Miners.

The Hornets have gone 2-1 in home games. Alabama State averages 22.0 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Golden Lions are 0-7 on the road. UAPB allows 65.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 16.6 points per game.

Alabama State averages 43.0 points per game, 22.8 fewer points than the 65.8 UAPB gives up. UAPB averages 49.2 points per game, 33.6 fewer points than the 82.8 Alabama State gives up.

The Hornets and Golden Lions match up Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Smith averages 0.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 4.8 points while shooting 13.6% from beyond the arc.

Kristyna Boyd is scoring 7.2 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Golden Lions.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

