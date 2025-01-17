Allen and the Texas A&M-CC Islanders visit conference foe Incarnate Word

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (10-7, 2-4 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-7, 4-3 Southland) San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (10-7, 2-4 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-7, 4-3 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Raimi McCrary and Incarnate Word host Paige Allen and Texas A&M-CC in Southland play Saturday.

The Cardinals are 8-2 on their home court. Incarnate Word has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Islanders have gone 2-4 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC averages 64.1 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

Incarnate Word’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Texas A&M-CC allows. Texas A&M-CC averages 6.3 more points per game (64.1) than Incarnate Word allows (57.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myra Bell is averaging 7.4 points for the Cardinals.

Mireia Aguado is averaging 11.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Islanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 11.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points per game.

Islanders: 6-4, averaging 65.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.