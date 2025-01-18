Allen and the Texas A&M-CC Islanders visit conference foe Incarnate Word

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (10-7, 2-4 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-7, 4-3 Southland) San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (10-7, 2-4 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-7, 4-3 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Raimi McCrary and Incarnate Word host Paige Allen and Texas A&M-CC in Southland play Saturday.

The Cardinals have gone 8-2 in home games. Incarnate Word is seventh in the Southland scoring 62.5 points while shooting 41.2% from the field.

The Islanders are 2-4 in conference games. Texas A&M-CC scores 64.1 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

Incarnate Word scores 62.5 points, 7.1 more per game than the 55.4 Texas A&M-CC gives up. Texas A&M-CC averages 6.3 more points per game (64.1) than Incarnate Word gives up to opponents (57.8).

The Cardinals and Islanders meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCrary is averaging 8.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Cardinals.

Mireia Aguado is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Islanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 11.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points per game.

Islanders: 6-4, averaging 65.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.