Allen and the DePaul Blue Demons take on conference foe Butler

DePaul Blue Demons (10-11, 5-3 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (12-9, 2-6 Big East)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jorie Allen and DePaul take on Kilyn McGuff and Butler on Sunday.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-3 in home games. Butler is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blue Demons are 5-3 in Big East play. DePaul has a 3-9 record against opponents above .500.

Butler’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game DePaul gives up. DePaul’s 38.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Butler has allowed to its opponents (42.1%).

The Bulldogs and Blue Demons meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McGuff is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Sydney Jaynes is averaging 9.7 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Allen is averaging 18.8 points, six rebounds, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Blue Demons. Taylor Johnson-Matthews is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 59.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Blue Demons: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

