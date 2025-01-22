Allen and DePaul host Xavier

Xavier Musketeers (6-12, 1-6 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-11, 4-3 Big East) Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Xavier Musketeers (6-12, 1-6 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-11, 4-3 Big East)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul plays Xavier after Jorie Allen scored 22 points in DePaul’s 92-71 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Blue Demons have gone 6-4 at home. DePaul has a 3-9 record against teams above .500.

The Musketeers are 1-6 in Big East play. Xavier allows 63.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.1 points per game.

DePaul scores 64.6 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 63.2 Xavier gives up. Xavier averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than DePaul gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is scoring 19.1 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Blue Demons. Taylor Johnson-Matthews is averaging 16.6 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the last 10 games.

Meri Kanerva averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Daniela Lopez is averaging seven points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Musketeers: 2-8, averaging 49.1 points, 23.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.