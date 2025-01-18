Allen and DePaul host Creighton

DePaul Blue Demons (9-10, 4-2 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (14-3, 6-0 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul takes on Creighton after Jorie Allen scored 20 points in DePaul’s 66-55 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Bluejays are 5-0 on their home court. Creighton ranks ninth in the Big East in team defense, allowing 64.4 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Blue Demons are 4-2 in Big East play. DePaul gives up 67.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

Creighton is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 44.1% DePaul allows to opponents. DePaul averages 64.2 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 64.4 Creighton allows to opponents.

The Bluejays and Blue Demons match up Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Maly is averaging 18.1 points for the Bluejays.

Allen is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Blue Demons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 69.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Blue Demons: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

