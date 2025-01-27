Alexis Marmolejos, Adam Hamilton spark Lamar to 69-59 victory over Northwestern State

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Alexis Marmolejos had 14 points and Adam Hamilton posted a double-double to lead Lamar to a…

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Alexis Marmolejos had 14 points and Adam Hamilton posted a double-double to lead Lamar to a 69-59 victory over Northwestern State on Monday night.

Marmolejos shot 4 of 13 from the field, including 3 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Cardinals (12-9, 7-3 Southland Conference). Hamilton finished with 13 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks. Ja’Sean Jackson hit three 3-pointers and scored 13.

Addison Patterson led the way for the Demons (10-11, 6-4) with 14 points and six rebounds. Justin Redmond had 13 points and Willie Williams recorded eight points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

