Alexander and UNLV host New Mexico

UNLV Rebels (12-4, 4-0 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (11-6, 4-0 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV plays New Mexico after Aaliyah Alexander scored 21 points in UNLV’s 70-61 win over the Colorado State Rams.

The Lobos have gone 9-4 in home games. New Mexico ranks fourth in the MWC with 14.8 assists per game led by Alyssa Hargrove averaging 3.5.

The Rebels are 4-0 in conference games. UNLV is second in the MWC with 15.3 assists per game led by Kiara Jackson averaging 4.9.

New Mexico scores 71.5 points, 8.2 more per game than the 63.3 UNLV allows. UNLV has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of New Mexico have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destinee Hooks is scoring 17.1 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Lobos.

Amarachi Kimpson is shooting 47.9% and averaging 13.8 points for the Rebels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Rebels: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

