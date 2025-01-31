Live Radio
Alex Merkviladze scores 16 to lead Loyola Marymount over Portland 88-63

The Associated Press

January 31, 2025, 12:43 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Merkviladze had 16 points to lead Loyola Marymount to an 88-63 victory over Portland on Thursday night.

Merkviladze added six rebounds for the Lions (13-8, 5-4 West Coast Conference). Caleb Stone-Carrawell and Will Johnston both scored 13. Johnston hit three 3-pointers and added three steals.

The Pilots (7-16, 2-8) were led by Austin Rapp with 14 points. Max Mackinnon added 13 points and four assists.

Loyola Marymount took the lead with 19:32 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 46-24 at halftime with Merkviladze racking up eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

