Alcorn State visits Texas Southern after Fantroy’s 20-point game

Alcorn State Braves (2-12, 1-3 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (5-10, 4-0 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern hosts Alcorn State after Aylasia Fantroy scored 20 points in Texas Southern’s 69-54 win against the Jackson State Tigers.

The Tigers are 4-2 on their home court. Texas Southern is 4-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Braves are 1-3 in conference matchups. Alcorn State averages 17.2 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when winning the turnover battle.

Texas Southern scores 66.7 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 72.6 Alcorn State allows. Alcorn State’s 34.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points lower than Texas Southern has allowed to its opponents (40.6%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtlyn Loudermill is shooting 28.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 12.7 points.

Destiny Brown is averaging 13.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Braves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 64.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Braves: 2-8, averaging 54.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

