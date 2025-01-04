Alcorn State takes on Jackson State in conference showdown

Jackson State Tigers (2-9) at Alcorn State Braves (1-9) Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State plays…

Jackson State Tigers (2-9) at Alcorn State Braves (1-9)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State plays Jackson State in a matchup of SWAC teams.

The Braves have gone 1-0 in home games. Alcorn State allows 76.7 points and has been outscored by 23.9 points per game.

The Tigers are 2-7 on the road. Jackson State is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 19.4 turnovers per game.

Alcorn State’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Jackson State allows. Jackson State averages 52.5 points per game, 24.2 fewer points than the 76.7 Alcorn State gives up.

The Braves and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Brown is shooting 42.1% and averaging 11.4 points for the Braves.

Taleah Dilworth is shooting 45.6% and averaging 13.8 points for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

