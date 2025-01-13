Alcorn State hosts Knox and Alabama State

Alabama State Hornets (6-10, 2-1 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (1-14, 1-1 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Alabama State Hornets (6-10, 2-1 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (1-14, 1-1 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -2; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State visits Alcorn State after Amarr Knox scored 24 points in Alabama State’s 77-70 loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Braves are 1-1 in home games. Alcorn State is seventh in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 30.5 rebounds. Djahi Binet leads the Braves with 6.4 boards.

The Hornets are 2-1 in SWAC play. Alabama State is fifth in the SWAC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Micah Octave averaging 2.0.

Alcorn State is shooting 37.1% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points lower than the 46.3% Alabama State allows to opponents. Alabama State averages 77.4 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 79.9 Alcorn State allows to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keionte Cornelius is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 10.3 points.

CJ Hines is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 15.2 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 1-9, averaging 64.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 74.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.