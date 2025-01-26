Alcorn State hosts Bethune-Cookman following Thomas’ 20-point game

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-12, 4-2 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (3-16, 3-3 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-12, 4-2 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (3-16, 3-3 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman plays Alcorn State after Tre Thomas scored 20 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 86-81 loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Braves have gone 2-2 at home. Alcorn State is 1-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 4-2 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman is 3-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Alcorn State’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Alcorn State gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keionte Cornelius is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 10.5 points. Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt is averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games.

Brayon Freeman is averaging 16.3 points for the Wildcats. Thomas is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

