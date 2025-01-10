Alcorn State hosts Alabama A&M after Walker’s 20-point performance

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (9-6, 2-1 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (2-10, 1-1 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (9-6, 2-1 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (2-10, 1-1 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M faces Alcorn State after Kalia Walker scored 20 points in Alabama A&M’s 65-55 loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Braves have gone 2-1 at home. Alcorn State ranks ninth in the SWAC with 21.3 points per game in the paint led by Destiny Brown averaging 8.0.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 in SWAC play. Alabama A&M ranks second in the SWAC shooting 27.8% from 3-point range.

Alcorn State is shooting 34.7% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Alabama A&M allows to opponents. Alabama A&M averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Alcorn State gives up.

The Braves and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 12.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Braves.

Walker is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 2-8, averaging 54.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 64.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 11.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

