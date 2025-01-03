Alcorn State faces Jackson State, seeks to end 3-game slide

Jackson State Tigers (2-9) at Alcorn State Braves (1-9) Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State will…

Jackson State Tigers (2-9) at Alcorn State Braves (1-9)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State will try to end its three-game skid when the Braves take on Jackson State.

The Braves have gone 1-0 at home. Alcorn State is eighth in the SWAC with 19.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Nakia Cheatham averaging 5.0.

The Tigers have gone 2-7 away from home. Jackson State has a 0-6 record against opponents over .500.

Alcorn State’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Jackson State gives up. Jackson State averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Alcorn State allows.

The Braves and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Brown is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Braves.

Leianya Massenat is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.