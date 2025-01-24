Alcorn State Braves take on the Florida A&M Rattlers on 3-game slide

Florida A&M Rattlers (6-11, 3-3 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (2-13, 1-4 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida A&M Rattlers (6-11, 3-3 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (2-13, 1-4 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State comes into the matchup against Florida A&M after losing three games in a row.

The Braves have gone 2-2 in home games. Alcorn State gives up 72.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 18.5 points per game.

The Rattlers are 3-3 in SWAC play. Florida A&M has a 1-7 record against teams over .500.

Alcorn State is shooting 34.3% from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points lower than the 43.2% Florida A&M allows to opponents. Florida A&M averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Alcorn State allows.

The Braves and Rattlers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Brown is shooting 41.0% and averaging 13.2 points for the Braves. Maya Claytor is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cheyenne McEvans is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, while averaging 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals. Sabou Gueye is shooting 54.3% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 2-8, averaging 53.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 33.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Rattlers: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 14.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.