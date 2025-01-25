Alcorn State Braves face the Florida A&M Rattlers on 3-game slide

Florida A&M Rattlers (6-11, 3-3 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (2-13, 1-4 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida A&M Rattlers (6-11, 3-3 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (2-13, 1-4 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State aims to break its three-game skid when the Braves take on Florida A&M.

The Braves have gone 2-2 in home games. Alcorn State is 1-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Rattlers are 3-3 in SWAC play. Florida A&M is fifth in the SWAC with 11.1 assists per game led by Cheyenne McEvans averaging 2.6.

Alcorn State scores 53.9 points per game, 17.6 fewer points than the 71.5 Florida A&M allows. Florida A&M averages 67.4 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 72.4 Alcorn State gives up to opponents.

The Braves and Rattlers square off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Brown is averaging 13.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Braves. Kiarra Henderson is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games.

McEvans is shooting 46.3% and averaging 13.8 points for the Rattlers. Sabou Gueye is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 2-8, averaging 53.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 33.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Rattlers: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 14.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

