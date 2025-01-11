Albrecht leads Lehigh against Army after 21-point showing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (11-4, 2-1 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (11-2, 3-0 Patriot) West Point, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m.…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (11-4, 2-1 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (11-2, 3-0 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh visits Army after Maddie Albrecht scored 21 points in Lehigh’s 70-66 loss to the Colgate Raiders.

The Black Knights have gone 6-1 at home. Army is sixth in the Patriot with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Kya Smith averaging 3.3.

The Mountain Hawks are 2-1 against Patriot opponents. Lehigh is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Army averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Lehigh allows. Lehigh averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Army gives up.

The Black Knights and Mountain Hawks match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trinity Hardy is averaging 14.5 points, 3.2 assists and 2.8 steals for the Black Knights.

Colleen McQuillen is averaging 4.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Mountain Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 9-1, averaging 63.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 7-3, averaging 66.7 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

