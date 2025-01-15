Albrecht and Lehigh host Boston University

Boston University Terriers (8-8, 1-3 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (12-4, 3-1 Patriot) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boston University Terriers (8-8, 1-3 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (12-4, 3-1 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh plays Boston University after Maddie Albrecht scored 24 points in Lehigh’s 90-51 win over the Army Black Knights.

The Mountain Hawks are 7-1 in home games. Lehigh is the best team in the Patriot with 11.9 fast break points.

The Terriers are 1-3 in Patriot play. Boston University is 2-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Lehigh averages 70.1 points, 6.8 more per game than the 63.3 Boston University gives up. Boston University averages 56.8 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 57.6 Lehigh allows to opponents.

The Mountain Hawks and Terriers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Stemmer averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc.

Allison Schwertner is averaging 8.4 points for the Terriers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 27.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.8 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 55.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.