Alben leads Charleston Southern against Radford after 20-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-11, 2-2 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (5-12, 2-2 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits Radford after Catherine Alben scored 20 points in Charleston Southern’s 78-50 win against the Winthrop Eagles.

The Highlanders have gone 4-3 in home games. Radford has a 2-10 record against opponents above .500.

The Buccaneers are 2-2 in Big South play. Charleston Southern is fifth in the Big South with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Keshunti Nichols averaging 2.3.

Radford averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.8 per game Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Radford allows.

The Highlanders and Buccaneers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joi Williams is scoring 10.8 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Highlanders.

Alben is shooting 39.4% and averaging 14.8 points for the Buccaneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 60.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

