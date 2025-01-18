Alben leads Charleston Southern against Radford after 20-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-11, 2-2 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (5-12, 2-2 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-11, 2-2 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (5-12, 2-2 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits Radford after Catherine Alben scored 20 points in Charleston Southern’s 78-50 win over the Winthrop Eagles.

The Highlanders have gone 4-3 at home. Radford allows 69.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.6 points per game.

The Buccaneers are 2-2 in conference play. Charleston Southern allows 72.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 16.1 points per game.

Radford is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Charleston Southern allows to opponents. Charleston Southern averages 56.4 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than the 69.0 Radford gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirah Dandridge is averaging 3.7 points for the Highlanders.

Madison Adamson is averaging 7.2 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Buccaneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 60.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

