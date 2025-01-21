Alben leads Charleston Southern against Presbyterian after 29-point showing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-12, 2-3 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-14, 2-3 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 5…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-12, 2-3 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-14, 2-3 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits Presbyterian after Catherine Alben scored 29 points in Charleston Southern’s 74-62 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Blue Hose have gone 2-6 at home. Presbyterian is ninth in the Big South scoring 51.1 points while shooting 36.1% from the field.

The Buccaneers are 2-3 in conference matchups. Charleston Southern averages 18.8 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Presbyterian scores 51.1 points per game, 21.5 fewer points than the 72.6 Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern’s 35.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points lower than Presbyterian has allowed to its opponents (42.0%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kishyah Anderson is shooting 45.5% and averaging 12.5 points for the Blue Hose.

Madison Adamson is averaging 7.2 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Buccaneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 4-6, averaging 53.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 60.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

