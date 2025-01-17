Albany takes on conference foe Binghamton

Binghamton Bearcats (11-7, 3-2 America East) at Albany Great Danes (15-3, 5-0 America East) Albany, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Binghamton Bearcats (11-7, 3-2 America East) at Albany Great Danes (15-3, 5-0 America East)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany faces Binghamton in a matchup of America East teams.

The Great Danes are 9-0 in home games. Albany is the best team in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 53.8 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The Bearcats have gone 3-2 against America East opponents. Binghamton ranks fifth in the America East shooting 31.3% from 3-point range.

Albany makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Binghamton has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Binghamton has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Albany have averaged.

The Great Danes and Bearcats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Cooper is averaging 17.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Great Danes.

Jadyn Weltz is shooting 41.0% and averaging 11.0 points for the Bearcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 8-2, averaging 62.6 points, 26.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.1 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 60.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

