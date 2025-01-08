Albany takes home win streak into matchup with New Hampshire

New Hampshire Wildcats (6-9, 0-2 America East) at Albany Great Danes (12-3, 2-0 America East) Albany, New York; Thursday, 6:30…

New Hampshire Wildcats (6-9, 0-2 America East) at Albany Great Danes (12-3, 2-0 America East)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Great Danes face New Hampshire.

The Great Danes are 7-0 in home games. Albany is second in the America East with 13.7 assists per game led by Kayla Cooper averaging 2.7.

The Wildcats are 0-2 in conference games. New Hampshire is sixth in the America East with 20.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Clara Gomez averaging 4.8.

Albany’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that New Hampshire gives up. New Hampshire’s 35.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than Albany has given up to its opponents (40.8%).

The Great Danes and Wildcats square off Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper is averaging 17.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Great Danes.

Eva DeChent averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 26.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 7-3, averaging 68.7 points, 27.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 52.3 points, 26.7 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

