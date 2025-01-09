Albany puts home win streak on the line against New Hampshire

New Hampshire Wildcats (6-9, 0-2 America East) at Albany Great Danes (12-3, 2-0 America East) Albany, New York; Thursday, 6:30…

New Hampshire Wildcats (6-9, 0-2 America East) at Albany Great Danes (12-3, 2-0 America East)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany hosts New Hampshire looking to extend its seven-game home winning streak.

The Great Danes have gone 7-0 in home games. Albany ranks eighth in the America East with 19.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kayla Cooper averaging 4.5.

The Wildcats are 0-2 in America East play. New Hampshire is 3-6 against opponents over .500.

Albany’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that New Hampshire gives up. New Hampshire’s 35.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than Albany has allowed to its opponents (40.8%).

The Great Danes and Wildcats face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Great Danes.

Clara Gomez is averaging 5.7 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 7-3, averaging 68.7 points, 27.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 52.3 points, 26.7 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

