Albany plays Bryant on 4-game win streak

Albany Great Danes (14-3, 4-0 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (8-8, 1-2 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany will attempt to extend its four-game win streak with a victory over Bryant.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-1 in home games. Bryant allows 62.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The Great Danes are 4-0 against America East opponents. Albany is second in the America East scoring 65.8 points per game and is shooting 45.5%.

Bryant averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 3.9 per game Albany gives up. Albany averages 65.8 points per game, 3.8 more than the 62.0 Bryant gives up to opponents.

The Bulldogs and Great Danes face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Mancini is averaging 11 points for the Bulldogs.

Kaci Donovan is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, while averaging 12.6 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 56.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Great Danes: 7-3, averaging 63.6 points, 25.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points.

