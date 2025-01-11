Albany (NY) visits Tynes and Maine

Albany (NY) Great Danes (9-8, 1-1 America East) at Maine Black Bears (9-8, 1-1 America East) Orono, Maine; Saturday, 2…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (9-8, 1-1 America East) at Maine Black Bears (9-8, 1-1 America East)

Orono, Maine; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears -1.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Maine plays Albany (NY) after Kellen Tynes scored 25 points in Maine’s 82-71 win against the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Black Bears have gone 4-1 in home games. Maine is eighth in the America East with 21.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Quion Burns averaging 4.4.

The Great Danes are 1-1 against conference opponents. Albany (NY) is third in the America East scoring 38.4 points per game in the paint led by DeMarr Langford Jr. averaging 8.3.

Maine’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Albany (NY) gives up. Albany (NY) has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Maine have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Lopez is shooting 47.2% and averaging 14.4 points for the Black Bears.

Byron Joshua averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 25.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Great Danes: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

