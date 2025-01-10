Albany hosts Maine following Rockwood’s 20-point game

Maine Black Bears (7-9, 2-1 America East) at Albany Great Danes (13-3, 3-0 America East) Albany, New York; Saturday, 2…

Maine Black Bears (7-9, 2-1 America East) at Albany Great Danes (13-3, 3-0 America East)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine visits Albany after Olivia Rockwood scored 20 points in Maine’s 69-59 loss to the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Great Danes are 8-0 on their home court. Albany has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Black Bears are 2-1 against America East opponents. Maine is fourth in the America East scoring 60.9 points per game and is shooting 42.2%.

Albany is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.9% Maine allows to opponents. Maine averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.7 more made shots on average than the 3.9 per game Albany allows.

The Great Danes and Black Bears match up Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Cooper is averaging 17.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Great Danes.

Caroline Bornemann is averaging 10.9 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Black Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 7-3, averaging 65.6 points, 26.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points per game.

Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 64.9 points, 25.5 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

