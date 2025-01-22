Albany faces UMBC following Cooper’s 20-point game

Albany Great Danes (16-3, 6-0 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (7-9, 0-4 America East) Baltimore; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM…

Albany Great Danes (16-3, 6-0 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (7-9, 0-4 America East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany faces UMBC after Kayla Cooper scored 20 points in Albany’s 79-55 win over the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Retrievers are 4-4 in home games. UMBC ranks fourth in the America East in team defense, giving up 58.3 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

The Great Danes have gone 6-0 against America East opponents. Albany has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

UMBC is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 39.5% Albany allows to opponents. Albany scores 7.6 more points per game (65.9) than UMBC gives up to opponents (58.3).

The Retrievers and Great Danes square off Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordon Lewis is averaging 11.4 points for the Retrievers. Jaden Walker is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

Kaci Donovan is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, while averaging 12.3 points. Cooper is averaging 15.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 58.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Great Danes: 8-2, averaging 63.3 points, 25.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points.

___

