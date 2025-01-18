Albany faces Binghamton, looks for 10th straight home win

Binghamton Bearcats (11-7, 3-2 America East) at Albany Great Danes (15-3, 5-0 America East) Albany, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Binghamton Bearcats (11-7, 3-2 America East) at Albany Great Danes (15-3, 5-0 America East)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany will try to keep its nine-game home win streak intact when the Great Danes play Binghamton.

The Great Danes are 9-0 on their home court. Albany averages 65.2 points and has outscored opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The Bearcats are 3-2 in conference play. Binghamton averages 62.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

Albany makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Binghamton has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Binghamton averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 4.0 per game Albany allows.

The Great Danes and Bearcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaci Donovan is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, while averaging 12.3 points.

Jadyn Weltz is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 11 points, 3.1 assists and 2.2 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 8-2, averaging 62.6 points, 26.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.1 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 60.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

