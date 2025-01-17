Alabama State visits Alabama A&M following Bryant’s 39-point showing

Alabama State Hornets (6-11, 2-2 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-11, 2-2 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama State Hornets (6-11, 2-2 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-11, 2-2 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M faces Alabama State after Anthony Bryant scored 39 points in Alabama A&M’s 103-93 overtime loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Bulldogs are 6-4 in home games. Alabama A&M is the SWAC leader with 35.0 rebounds per game led by Chad Moodie averaging 5.5.

The Hornets have gone 2-2 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State leads the SWAC scoring 76.7 points per game while shooting 42.1%.

Alabama A&M scores 76.4 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 79.3 Alabama State gives up. Alabama State averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Alabama A&M gives up.

The Bulldogs and Hornets face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant is scoring 14.4 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bulldogs.

Amarr Knox is averaging 15.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Hornets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 70.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

