Alabama State visits Alabama A&M after Bryant’s 39-point game

Alabama State Hornets (6-11, 2-2 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-11, 2-2 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -4.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M faces Alabama State after Anthony Bryant scored 39 points in Alabama A&M’s 103-93 overtime loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Bulldogs are 6-4 in home games. Alabama A&M is 1-3 against opponents over .500.

The Hornets are 2-2 against conference opponents. Alabama State is seventh in the SWAC with 30.4 rebounds per game led by Antonio Madlock averaging 5.4.

Alabama A&M averages 76.4 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 79.3 Alabama State allows. Alabama State averages 76.7 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the 81.2 Alabama A&M gives up.

The Bulldogs and Hornets square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant is scoring 14.4 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bulldogs.

CJ Hines is averaging 15.1 points for the Hornets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 70.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

