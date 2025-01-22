Alabama State takes on Texas Southern, seeks to end 3-game slide

Texas Southern Tigers (6-10, 5-0 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (4-13, 2-3 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas Southern Tigers (6-10, 5-0 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (4-13, 2-3 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State aims to break its three-game slide when the Hornets take on Texas Southern.

The Hornets have gone 4-1 in home games. Alabama State is seventh in the SWAC with 20.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Cordasia Harris averaging 5.8.

The Tigers are 5-0 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern is second in the SWAC with 14.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaida Belton averaging 3.3.

Alabama State is shooting 30.6% from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points lower than the 40.2% Texas Southern allows to opponents. Texas Southern averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Alabama State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Smith is averaging 6.1 points for the Hornets. Harris is averaging 12.9 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the last 10 games.

Courtlyn Loudermill is shooting 35.2% and averaging 13.1 points for the Tigers. Aylasia Fantroy is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 47.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 31.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.