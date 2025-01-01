Alabama State hosts UAPB following Allen’s 26-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-8) at Alabama State Hornets (2-10) Montgomery, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-8) at Alabama State Hornets (2-10)

Montgomery, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits Alabama State after D’Arrah Allen scored 26 points in UAPB’s 70-62 loss to the UTEP Miners.

The Hornets have gone 2-1 in home games. Alabama State is 1-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Golden Lions have gone 0-7 away from home. UAPB is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 19.5 turnovers per game.

Alabama State is shooting 29.0% from the field this season, 11.2 percentage points lower than the 40.2% UAPB allows to opponents. UAPB averages 49.2 points per game, 33.6 fewer points than the 82.8 Alabama State allows.

The Hornets and Golden Lions match up Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amari Franklin is averaging 2.8 points for the Hornets.

Kristyna Boyd is averaging 7.2 points for the Golden Lions.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

