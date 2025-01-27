Alabama State hosts Texas Southern following McClain’s 24-point game

Texas Southern Tigers (8-11, 5-1 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (8-11, 4-2 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Texas Southern Tigers (8-11, 5-1 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (8-11, 4-2 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -2.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern visits Alabama State after Kavion McClain scored 24 points in Texas Southern’s 82-78 overtime win against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Hornets are 5-0 on their home court. Alabama State has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 5-1 in conference games. Texas Southern is 2-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Alabama State’s average of 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Texas Southern allows. Texas Southern averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Alabama State gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Hines is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 14.6 points. Amarr Knox is shooting 43.4% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games.

McClain is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Zaire Hayes is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

