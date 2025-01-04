Alabama State faces Mississippi Valley State, looks to halt 3-game slide

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-11) at Alabama State Hornets (4-9) Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-11) at Alabama State Hornets (4-9)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -22.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State enters the matchup against Mississippi Valley State after losing three games in a row.

The Hornets have gone 2-0 in home games. Alabama State is seventh in the SWAC with 27.4 points per game in the paint led by Amarr Knox averaging 5.7.

The Delta Devils are 0-11 on the road. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-10 record against teams over .500.

Alabama State scores 76.3 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 85.7 Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State’s 37.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.5 percentage points lower than Alabama State has allowed to its opponents (46.4%).

The Hornets and Delta Devils face off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Hines is shooting 43.0% and averaging 14.8 points for the Hornets.

Arthur Tate is scoring 10.4 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Delta Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 73.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 51.6 points, 22.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.