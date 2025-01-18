Alabama State defeats Alabama A&M 69-65

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Amarr Knox’s 14 points helped Alabama State defeat Alabama A&M 69-65 on Saturday night. Knox went…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Amarr Knox’s 14 points helped Alabama State defeat Alabama A&M 69-65 on Saturday night.

Knox went 6 of 13 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Hornets (7-11, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Micah Simpsom scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 8 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Antonio Madlock shot 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Anthony Bryant led the way for the Bulldogs (6-12, 2-3) with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.