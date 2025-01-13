Alabama A&M visits Jackson State following McMillian’s 23-point game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-10, 2-1 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (2-13, 2-0 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-10, 2-1 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (2-13, 2-0 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -9.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State hosts Alabama A&M after Dorian McMillian scored 23 points in Jackson State’s 77-70 victory over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Tigers are 1-0 on their home court. Jackson State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 against conference opponents. Alabama A&M leads the SWAC with 14.9 assists. Darius Ford leads the Bulldogs with 3.1.

Jackson State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Alabama A&M allows. Alabama A&M averages 75.4 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 81.5 Jackson State gives up to opponents.

The Tigers and Bulldogs face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Romelle Mansel is averaging 8.8 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Tigers.

Anthony Bryant is shooting 47.7% and averaging 12.7 points for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 63.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.