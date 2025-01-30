Alabama A&M plays Bethune-Cookman for conference showdown

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (12-7, 5-2 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-13, 3-4 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (12-7, 5-2 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-13, 3-4 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SWAC foes Bethune-Cookman and Alabama A&M square off on Thursday.

The Wildcats have gone 4-1 at home. Bethune-Cookman has a 4-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs are 5-2 in SWAC play. Alabama A&M scores 64.3 points while outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game.

Bethune-Cookman’s average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M has shot at a 38.3% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 39.2% shooting opponents of Bethune-Cookman have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asianae Nicholson is shooting 47.0% and averaging 12.2 points for the Wildcats. Janessa Kelley is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kalia Walker is averaging 14.1 points for the Bulldogs. Mailyn Wilkerson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 56.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 62.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

