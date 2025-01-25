Alabama A&M hosts Texas Southern in conference matchup

Texas Southern Tigers (6-10, 5-0 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (11-6, 4-1 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas Southern Tigers (6-10, 5-0 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (11-6, 4-1 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M takes on Texas Southern in a matchup of SWAC teams.

The Bulldogs are 4-2 on their home court. Alabama A&M is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 5-0 in SWAC play. Texas Southern is sixth in college basketball with 14.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaida Belton averaging 3.3.

Alabama A&M scores 64.0 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 72.1 Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern’s 36.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than Alabama A&M has given up to its opponents (41.4%).

The Bulldogs and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalia Walker is scoring 14.1 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Alisha Wilson is averaging 11.5 points and 10.8 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the past 10 games.

Courtlyn Loudermill is averaging 13.1 points for the Tigers. Aylasia Fantroy is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 63.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 11.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.