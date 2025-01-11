Alabama A&M faces Alcorn State following Walker’s 20-point game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (9-6, 2-1 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (2-10, 1-1 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (9-6, 2-1 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (2-10, 1-1 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M plays Alcorn State after Kalia Walker scored 20 points in Alabama A&M’s 65-55 loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Braves have gone 2-1 at home. Alcorn State has a 1-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-1 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Alcorn State is shooting 34.7% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Alabama A&M allows to opponents. Alabama A&M’s 38.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than Alcorn State has given up to its opponents (44.0%).

The Braves and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashanti Backus is averaging 1.9 points and 1.7 steals for the Braves.

Walker is averaging 14.2 points for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 2-8, averaging 54.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 64.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 11.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

