Alabama A&M and Prairie View A&M face off for conference showdown

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-10, 2-4 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (11-6, 4-1 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-10, 2-4 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (11-6, 4-1 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CJ Wilson and Prairie View A&M visit Alisha Wilson and Alabama A&M in SWAC play.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-2 at home. Alabama A&M averages 64.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Panthers are 2-4 in SWAC play. Prairie View A&M allows 68.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.6 points per game.

Alabama A&M is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 41.0% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Alabama A&M gives up.

The Bulldogs and Panthers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalia Walker is averaging 14.1 points for the Bulldogs. Mailyn Wilkerson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ash’a Thompson is averaging 7.7 points for the Panthers. Crystal Schultz is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 63.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 11.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 56.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.